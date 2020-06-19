All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:54 AM

5311 SANGAMORE ROAD

5311 Sangamore Road · No Longer Available
Location

5311 Sangamore Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Practically a brand new house. Be the first to use the gourmet kitchen equipped with granite counters, kitchen island and brand new stainless steel appliances . House has been completely renovated with added living space.Two fireplaces, large back yard space featuring a large gorgeous Trex deck. Be ready for lots of entertainment on this backyard paradise. Includes a sun room ready for those who need relaxing during weekends. This beautiful house is divided among three levels, it has a secluded master bedroom suite, including walk-in his/hers closet, on the top level. The entry level comprises three bedrooms and two baths, living room with fireplace, dining room, all-new kitchen, and family room with its own access to the deck. On the lower level are a bedroom with walk-in closet, bath, recreation room with fireplace, office, enclosed sun room, laundry, and entry to the deck, patio, and large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD have any available units?
5311 SANGAMORE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD have?
Some of 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5311 SANGAMORE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD offer parking?
No, 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5311 SANGAMORE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
