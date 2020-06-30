All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 PM

5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE

5303 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5303 Baltimore Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Fabulous 3 BR 3.5BA in sought-after Brookdale/Orchardale! 3 BR 2 BA up (deluxe MBA), expanded gourmet kitchen with island open to family room. New windows! Gleaming wood floors, fireplace. Great flow! Huge deck, private garden. .GARAGE 0. 6 mi to METRO, restaurants, shops, movies. Park/Playground a few blocks away. Westbrook, Westland, B-CC schools! Neighborhood beautiful in all seasons! Community events, Halloween parade. Tenants will allow one several hour block of showings May 17th, contact me for time. Please let me know if interested and availability and I will firm up a time. If not rented showings will resume after their move May 31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

