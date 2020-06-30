5303 BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Fabulous 3 BR 3.5BA in sought-after Brookdale/Orchardale! 3 BR 2 BA up (deluxe MBA), expanded gourmet kitchen with island open to family room. New windows! Gleaming wood floors, fireplace. Great flow! Huge deck, private garden. .GARAGE 0. 6 mi to METRO, restaurants, shops, movies. Park/Playground a few blocks away. Westbrook, Westland, B-CC schools! Neighborhood beautiful in all seasons! Community events, Halloween parade. Tenants will allow one several hour block of showings May 17th, contact me for time. Please let me know if interested and availability and I will firm up a time. If not rented showings will resume after their move May 31.