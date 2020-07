Amenities

WALKING DISTANCE TO FRIENDSHIP HEIGHTS METRO! Residential setting just a block off River Road; Kitchen JUST UPGRADED WITH QUARTZ COUNTER, TILE BACKSPLASH AND NEW STOVE has cute breakfast nook with windows all around; Medium sized bedroom with en-suite bath; two more bedrooms and a NEWLY REMODELED HALL BATH; Den/Sun room too! Alley behind the house and off street parking. Paver Patio; spacious rec room plus half bath on lower level