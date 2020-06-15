5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This one is a must see in Westmoreland Hills! Panoramic views of the forest preserve make this home truly special. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is an oasis yet close to it all. Three bedrooms, two full baths up, one bedroom on the main level with full bath. Master suite is magazine worthy! Recently renovated with no expense spared, chef~s kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room and Living room with floor to ceiling windows, views of the pristine woodlands. Lower level boasts another full bath, spacious family room and bonus room ~ perfect for entertaining. Close to Friendship Heights and Spring Valley shopping. Westbrook, Westland and BCC Schools.