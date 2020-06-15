All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE

5204 Westwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Westwood Dr, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This one is a must see in Westmoreland Hills! Panoramic views of the forest preserve make this home truly special. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is an oasis yet close to it all. Three bedrooms, two full baths up, one bedroom on the main level with full bath. Master suite is magazine worthy! Recently renovated with no expense spared, chef~s kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room and Living room with floor to ceiling windows, views of the pristine woodlands. Lower level boasts another full bath, spacious family room and bonus room ~ perfect for entertaining. Close to Friendship Heights and Spring Valley shopping. Westbrook, Westland and BCC Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 WESTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
