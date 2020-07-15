5203 ACACIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PRIME LOCATION! renovated home from top to bottom w/removal of walls to open up flr plan,gourmet kit w/ granite counters,tile backsplash,SS appl~s,custom cabinetry,HW~s,custom lighting/molding,GAS FPL,renovated baths,ELFA storage,new windows,off street parking,HUGE deck and beautifully landscaped yard. ** WALK 2 blocks to NIH/Metro and 4 blocks to Walter Reed.** Dog allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.