5203 ACACIA AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

5203 ACACIA AVENUE

5203 Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5203 Acacia Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRIME LOCATION! renovated home from top to bottom w/removal of walls to open up flr plan,gourmet kit w/ granite counters,tile backsplash,SS appl~s,custom cabinetry,HW~s,custom lighting/molding,GAS FPL,renovated baths,ELFA storage,new windows,off street parking,HUGE deck and beautifully landscaped yard. ** WALK 2 blocks to NIH/Metro and 4 blocks to Walter Reed.** Dog allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 ACACIA AVENUE have any available units?
5203 ACACIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5203 ACACIA AVENUE have?
Some of 5203 ACACIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 ACACIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5203 ACACIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 ACACIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5203 ACACIA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5203 ACACIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5203 ACACIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5203 ACACIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5203 ACACIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 ACACIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5203 ACACIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5203 ACACIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5203 ACACIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 ACACIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 ACACIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 ACACIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 ACACIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
