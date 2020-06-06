All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

5109 DANBURY ROAD

5109 Danbury Road · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Danbury Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contemporary style split level with multiple skylights, added windows creating a home infused with natural light. French doors opening to deck and private yard. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths. All 4 finished levels have large windows and are full of light. Hardwoods. Table space updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butcher block counters. Separate lower level entrance/au pair suite with fridge, sink. Quiet street. double pane windows. LOCATION near NIH,French school,495,Metro. Available immediately. $40 appl fee through smartmove.com along with GCAAR application form

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 DANBURY ROAD have any available units?
5109 DANBURY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5109 DANBURY ROAD have?
Some of 5109 DANBURY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 DANBURY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5109 DANBURY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 DANBURY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5109 DANBURY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5109 DANBURY ROAD offer parking?
No, 5109 DANBURY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5109 DANBURY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5109 DANBURY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 DANBURY ROAD have a pool?
No, 5109 DANBURY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5109 DANBURY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5109 DANBURY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 DANBURY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 DANBURY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5109 DANBURY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5109 DANBURY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

