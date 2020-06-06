5109 DANBURY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Contemporary style split level with multiple skylights, added windows creating a home infused with natural light. French doors opening to deck and private yard. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths. All 4 finished levels have large windows and are full of light. Hardwoods. Table space updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butcher block counters. Separate lower level entrance/au pair suite with fridge, sink. Quiet street. double pane windows. LOCATION near NIH,French school,495,Metro. Available immediately. $40 appl fee through smartmove.com along with GCAAR application form