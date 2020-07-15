All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
5106 FAIRGLEN LANE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

5106 FAIRGLEN LANE

5106 Fairglen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5106 Fairglen Lane, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Absolutely fabulous location with practically everything at your doorstep! Expanded and remodeled, this spectacular home has it all! Gorgeous kitchen and owners suite addition. Gleaming hardwood floors and mosaic tile in the kitchen and morning rooms. First floor office and family room. Wood burning fireplace, fenced rear yard, finished lower level with an additional full bathroom, recreation room, fifth bedroom and fourth full bathroom. Ideal for a nanny, au-pair or guests. Not all rooms were available to photograpph but can certainly be shown by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE have any available units?
5106 FAIRGLEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE have?
Some of 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5106 FAIRGLEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE offers parking.
Does 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE have a pool?
No, 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 FAIRGLEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
