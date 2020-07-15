5106 FAIRGLEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Absolutely fabulous location with practically everything at your doorstep! Expanded and remodeled, this spectacular home has it all! Gorgeous kitchen and owners suite addition. Gleaming hardwood floors and mosaic tile in the kitchen and morning rooms. First floor office and family room. Wood burning fireplace, fenced rear yard, finished lower level with an additional full bathroom, recreation room, fifth bedroom and fourth full bathroom. Ideal for a nanny, au-pair or guests. Not all rooms were available to photograpph but can certainly be shown by appointment.