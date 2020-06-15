All apartments in Bethesda
4904 NEWPORT AVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4904 NEWPORT AVE

4904 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4904 Newport Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SHORT TERM / SUMMER RENTAL (3 months/90 days only ending in September 2020). Perfect for anyone who needs short term housing during renovations, home searches, summer job postings, relocations! Just bring suitcases! Fully furnished! Home available approximately JUNE 6. Four bedrooms (sleeps 6-7). Three full baths (one with tub). Central A/C. New kitchen appliances. Gas water heater and heat. Working fireplace. Fenced yard. Screened porch, deck, patio. Just two doors from Massachusetts Ave with bus stop and service to Friendship Heights Metro (7 minutes). Apply online only at Long & Foster website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 NEWPORT AVE have any available units?
4904 NEWPORT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4904 NEWPORT AVE have?
Some of 4904 NEWPORT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 NEWPORT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4904 NEWPORT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 NEWPORT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4904 NEWPORT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4904 NEWPORT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4904 NEWPORT AVE offers parking.
Does 4904 NEWPORT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4904 NEWPORT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 NEWPORT AVE have a pool?
No, 4904 NEWPORT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4904 NEWPORT AVE have accessible units?
No, 4904 NEWPORT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 NEWPORT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4904 NEWPORT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4904 NEWPORT AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4904 NEWPORT AVE has units with air conditioning.
