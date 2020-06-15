4904 NEWPORT AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SHORT TERM / SUMMER RENTAL (3 months/90 days only ending in September 2020). Perfect for anyone who needs short term housing during renovations, home searches, summer job postings, relocations! Just bring suitcases! Fully furnished! Home available approximately JUNE 6. Four bedrooms (sleeps 6-7). Three full baths (one with tub). Central A/C. New kitchen appliances. Gas water heater and heat. Working fireplace. Fenced yard. Screened porch, deck, patio. Just two doors from Massachusetts Ave with bus stop and service to Friendship Heights Metro (7 minutes). Apply online only at Long & Foster website.