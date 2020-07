Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful light and bright end unit in Kenwood Forest. Living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with new granite countertops, new refrigerator and washer dryer. 1/2 bath and deck. Wood floors. Carpeted 2nd floor with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and attic space. House just painted. No pets and no smokers. Available July 11th. Unassigned surface parking. Close to all that Bethesda has to offer and great transportation.