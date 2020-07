Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

AWESOME spacious home all the rooms you need in a home, spacious kitchen, hard wood floors great area to rent.CLOSE to commute and location is just great for anything.Apply now, get in for the holidays, application fee is $45 per adult bring all applications.