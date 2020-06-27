Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4818 Chevy Chase Drive B1 Available 09/01/19 Heart of Bethesda! Where Location and Space Come Together! - Welcome to this well appointed 1 bedroom 1 bath unit located in the heart of Bethesda, close to Shops, Restaurants, Entertainment, Parks, Hiking & Biking Trails, METRO, NIH, Walter Reed National Medical Center, and more!

Adjacent to a park with ball fields and tennis courts!

Bethesda Circulator (FREE Bus) https://www.bethesda.org/bethesda/circulator-map

Monday Thursday 7am - 11pm

Friday 7am - 12am

Saturday 10am - 12am

10-15 Minutes to METRO

1 RESERVED PARKING SPACE

Laundry Facilities in the building

Storage room with bicycle rack and secure storage locker

Rent includes water & sewer. Gas for cooking also included.

Tenant is responsible for electricity.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, PLEASE CALL Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

This is a Non-Smoking Unit

Pets considered on a case by base basis (DEPOSIT REQUIRED)



NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050

Equal Housing Opportunity



