Amenities
4818 Chevy Chase Drive B1 Available 09/01/19 Heart of Bethesda! Where Location and Space Come Together! - Welcome to this well appointed 1 bedroom 1 bath unit located in the heart of Bethesda, close to Shops, Restaurants, Entertainment, Parks, Hiking & Biking Trails, METRO, NIH, Walter Reed National Medical Center, and more!
Adjacent to a park with ball fields and tennis courts!
Bethesda Circulator (FREE Bus) https://www.bethesda.org/bethesda/circulator-map
Monday Thursday 7am - 11pm
Friday 7am - 12am
Saturday 10am - 12am
10-15 Minutes to METRO
1 RESERVED PARKING SPACE
Laundry Facilities in the building
Storage room with bicycle rack and secure storage locker
Rent includes water & sewer. Gas for cooking also included.
Tenant is responsible for electricity.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, PLEASE CALL Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking Unit
Pets considered on a case by base basis (DEPOSIT REQUIRED)
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE5031704)