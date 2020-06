Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

STUNNING SUNFILLED CAPE IN IMPECCABLE CONDITION. LOCATED ON LUSH LANDSCAPED LOT, JUST MINUTES TO TWO METROS, RETAIL AND RESTAURANTS. FIVE BEDROOMS WITH MASTER SUITE ON MAIN LEVEL. HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, WBF, ABUNDANT STORAGE, RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. SUNROOM LEADS TO LARGE FENCED BACKYARD WITH PATIO. WALK UP BASEMENT WITH FAMILY ROOM.