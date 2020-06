Amenities

Located in Downtown Bethesda, just one street south of Bethesda Avenue! It doesn~t get more convenient than this! Park your car in the garage and head in to Bethesda for shopping, dinner a visit to the gym or a movie! Sweet brick colonial with updated kitchen, heat pump wall units, wood burning fireplace and wood floors throughout upper two levels. Sun Room addition off living room, patio, large flat yard. This house is adorable!