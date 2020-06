Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Located on an exceptionally gorgeous street, with a very short bonafide walk to FRIENDSHIP METRO! An open/inviting high level kitchen flows into both a breakfast room and a cathedral ceiling fam room. 1st floor den/office too! Pleasing backyard with two patios, very good condition, PLUS, owner pays for all exterior yard care. Nothing else like it, will rent in a flash.