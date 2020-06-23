All apartments in Bethesda
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
26 ROYAL DOMINION CT
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:24 PM

26 ROYAL DOMINION CT

26 Royal Dominion Court · No Longer Available
Location

26 Royal Dominion Court, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Superb, spacious, and sunny! You'll love this home's classic design and easy lifestyle with its ideal layout, generously sized rooms, gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels, 2nd kitchen area on finished lower level, endless closets/storage space and its many terrific features. Fabulous expansion features stunning kitchen for the chef with tremendous space for gathering around the table (AND the the huge granite island)...perfect for your guests who always congregate in the kitchen! Whether summer evenings on the terrace or winter days by the cozy fireplace, this home is a year-round delight. Be the first to enjoy beautiful new windows to be installed throughout the house in July. Highly sought Whitman school cluster, and best location for easy access to all points throughout the Washington metropolitan area, whether DC, Md or Va, and convenient to all 3 major airports. This exceptional opportunity for this highly sought location available due to tenant's diplomatic transfer. Wonderful owner/landlord, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT have any available units?
26 ROYAL DOMINION CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT have?
Some of 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT currently offering any rent specials?
26 ROYAL DOMINION CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT pet-friendly?
No, 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT offer parking?
Yes, 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT offers parking.
Does 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT have a pool?
No, 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT does not have a pool.
Does 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT have accessible units?
No, 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT does not have accessible units.
Does 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 ROYAL DOMINION CT does not have units with air conditioning.
