26 ROYAL DOMINION CT

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Superb, spacious, and sunny! You'll love this home's classic design and easy lifestyle with its ideal layout, generously sized rooms, gleaming hardwood floors on main and upper levels, 2nd kitchen area on finished lower level, endless closets/storage space and its many terrific features. Fabulous expansion features stunning kitchen for the chef with tremendous space for gathering around the table (AND the the huge granite island)...perfect for your guests who always congregate in the kitchen! Whether summer evenings on the terrace or winter days by the cozy fireplace, this home is a year-round delight. Be the first to enjoy beautiful new windows to be installed throughout the house in July. Highly sought Whitman school cluster, and best location for easy access to all points throughout the Washington metropolitan area, whether DC, Md or Va, and convenient to all 3 major airports. This exceptional opportunity for this highly sought location available due to tenant's diplomatic transfer. Wonderful owner/landlord, too!