2 WINTERBERRY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Also for SALE. Impeccably maintained and updated 5 BR/2.5BA 4 level split with 1 car garage on cul-de-sac in Cohasset! Inside the beltway provides easy access to national capital region and highly sought after (Whitman Cluster). Gourmet kitchen with Carerra quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large master suite with en suite bathroom, extra large guest room provides opportunity to add an office/library. Perched on a terraced corner lot, the elevation of the home provides both privacy and a view of the neighborhood - fenced with a wood deck and brick patio, you can choose both sun and shaded venues for entertaining and enjoying the tall trees, birds, and nature sounds. Showcasing hardwood floors throughout and a wood burning fireplace, the home has a traditional appeal with all of the modern upgrades: all new triple pane windows, new HVAC system, smart thermostat with zone sensors by Ecobee, solar panels by Tesla (with the ease of adding an optional charging station for an electric car). Side entry garage provides street level entry to the home through ample basement/laundry and storage area. House has ample storage and generous street parking for guests. Must see! Best Buy in Bethesda!WHAT THE SELLER LOVES ABOUT THE HOME: The location and the floor plan. Home provides access to lots of play space without having to maintain a large yard; the cul-de-sac provides a safe flat surface for young kids and the house is walking distance to all of our neighborhood schools, so lots of play structures nearby. It's a very quick drive to everything, but the semi-wooded yards of this and nearby houses gives it a park-like quality. The colonial split-level floor plan with closable doors between common areas provides unmatched privacy compared to other split levels while maintaining a very open feel - the house feels much bigger than it actually is. Quick access to the Capital Crescent trail and C&O Canal Tow Path. Assigned Schools: Burning Tree Elementary 0.21 miles, Thomas W. Pyle Middle Schools 0.56 miles, Walt Whitman High School 0.56 miles.Commute: Downtown Bethesda 11 minutes away, Washington DC less than 10 minutes away, Virginia less than 10 minutes away ONE YEAR HOME WARRANTY