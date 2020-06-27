All apartments in Bethesda
2 WINTERBERRY COURT
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

2 WINTERBERRY COURT

2 Winterberry Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Winterberry Court, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Also for SALE. Impeccably maintained and updated 5 BR/2.5BA 4 level split with 1 car garage on cul-de-sac in Cohasset! Inside the beltway provides easy access to national capital region and highly sought after (Whitman Cluster). Gourmet kitchen with Carerra quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large master suite with en suite bathroom, extra large guest room provides opportunity to add an office/library. Perched on a terraced corner lot, the elevation of the home provides both privacy and a view of the neighborhood - fenced with a wood deck and brick patio, you can choose both sun and shaded venues for entertaining and enjoying the tall trees, birds, and nature sounds. Showcasing hardwood floors throughout and a wood burning fireplace, the home has a traditional appeal with all of the modern upgrades: all new triple pane windows, new HVAC system, smart thermostat with zone sensors by Ecobee, solar panels by Tesla (with the ease of adding an optional charging station for an electric car). Side entry garage provides street level entry to the home through ample basement/laundry and storage area. House has ample storage and generous street parking for guests. Must see! Best Buy in Bethesda!WHAT THE SELLER LOVES ABOUT THE HOME: The location and the floor plan. Home provides access to lots of play space without having to maintain a large yard; the cul-de-sac provides a safe flat surface for young kids and the house is walking distance to all of our neighborhood schools, so lots of play structures nearby. It's a very quick drive to everything, but the semi-wooded yards of this and nearby houses gives it a park-like quality. The colonial split-level floor plan with closable doors between common areas provides unmatched privacy compared to other split levels while maintaining a very open feel - the house feels much bigger than it actually is. Quick access to the Capital Crescent trail and C&O Canal Tow Path. Assigned Schools: Burning Tree Elementary 0.21 miles, Thomas W. Pyle Middle Schools 0.56 miles, Walt Whitman High School 0.56 miles.Commute: Downtown Bethesda 11 minutes away, Washington DC less than 10 minutes away, Virginia less than 10 minutes away ONE YEAR HOME WARRANTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 WINTERBERRY COURT have any available units?
2 WINTERBERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 2 WINTERBERRY COURT have?
Some of 2 WINTERBERRY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 WINTERBERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2 WINTERBERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 WINTERBERRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2 WINTERBERRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 2 WINTERBERRY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2 WINTERBERRY COURT offers parking.
Does 2 WINTERBERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 WINTERBERRY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 WINTERBERRY COURT have a pool?
No, 2 WINTERBERRY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2 WINTERBERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 2 WINTERBERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2 WINTERBERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 WINTERBERRY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 WINTERBERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 WINTERBERRY COURT has units with air conditioning.
