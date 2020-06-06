All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
109 NORTH BROOK LANE
109 North Brook Lane
Location

109 North Brook Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed 2 full bath Cape in delightful neighborhood. 1st Floor bedroom and bath plus 2 bedrooms up. Large unfinished basement. Easy walk to Metro, Shopping, NIH, Walter Reed and everything Bethesda has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

