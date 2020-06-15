All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:15 AM

719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD

719 South Fountain Green Road · (443) 632-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

719 South Fountain Green Road, Bel Air South, MD 21015
Green Ridge

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2152 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ALL INCLUSIVE 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Furnished Private Apartment Great opportunity to rent in Bel Air - Spacious one bedroom/one bath apartment in lower level of Bel Air home. Rent includes Verizon Cable, Wireless Internet and landline. It also includes all utilities, washer/dryer and is fully move-in furnished. The living room and bedroom are 20' x 12'6" each with large closets. Separate rear entrance, back patio, parking pad. Excellent condition, quiet and private. Minimum one year rental, sorry no pets. Minutes away from I-95, Bel Air, Harford Community College, Aberdeen Proving Ground, as well as movies, shopping centers and restaurants. Close to Fountain Green Elementary, Southhampton Middle, and C. Milton Wright High Schools and The John Carroll School. Call listing agent for leasing information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD have any available units?
719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD have?
Some of 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
