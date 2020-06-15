719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

ALL INCLUSIVE 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Furnished Private Apartment Great opportunity to rent in Bel Air - Spacious one bedroom/one bath apartment in lower level of Bel Air home. Rent includes Verizon Cable, Wireless Internet and landline. It also includes all utilities, washer/dryer and is fully move-in furnished. The living room and bedroom are 20' x 12'6" each with large closets. Separate rear entrance, back patio, parking pad. Excellent condition, quiet and private. Minimum one year rental, sorry no pets. Minutes away from I-95, Bel Air, Harford Community College, Aberdeen Proving Ground, as well as movies, shopping centers and restaurants. Close to Fountain Green Elementary, Southhampton Middle, and C. Milton Wright High Schools and The John Carroll School. Call listing agent for leasing information.