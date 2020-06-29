All apartments in Bel Air South
681 KIRKCALDY WAY
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

681 KIRKCALDY WAY

681 Kirkcaldy Way · No Longer Available
Location

681 Kirkcaldy Way, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Monmouth Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Make this your new home! 3 bedroom possibly 4 bedrooms with 2 full and 1 half bath townhome in the sought out neighborhood of Monmouth Meadows. Large foyer with ample storage and drop zone, family room with natural light, kitchen has 42" cabinets, ample counter space, and a large walk-in pantry, sunroom is flooded with natural light that leads to deck, patio and fenced in back yard. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms including a master bedroom ensuite with a walk-in closet. Basement has possibly 4th bedroom or den, laundry room, and family room. This home is the best rental in the neighborhood. Has everything you could want and more including a stellar landlord! Ready for you to move right in. Schedule a showing today. This one is a 10++++++

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 681 KIRKCALDY WAY have any available units?
681 KIRKCALDY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
Is 681 KIRKCALDY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
681 KIRKCALDY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 681 KIRKCALDY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 681 KIRKCALDY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 681 KIRKCALDY WAY offer parking?
No, 681 KIRKCALDY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 681 KIRKCALDY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 681 KIRKCALDY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 681 KIRKCALDY WAY have a pool?
No, 681 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 681 KIRKCALDY WAY have accessible units?
No, 681 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 681 KIRKCALDY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 681 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 681 KIRKCALDY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 681 KIRKCALDY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
