681 KIRKCALDY WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Make this your new home! 3 bedroom possibly 4 bedrooms with 2 full and 1 half bath townhome in the sought out neighborhood of Monmouth Meadows. Large foyer with ample storage and drop zone, family room with natural light, kitchen has 42" cabinets, ample counter space, and a large walk-in pantry, sunroom is flooded with natural light that leads to deck, patio and fenced in back yard. Upstairs boasts three bedrooms including a master bedroom ensuite with a walk-in closet. Basement has possibly 4th bedroom or den, laundry room, and family room. This home is the best rental in the neighborhood. Has everything you could want and more including a stellar landlord! Ready for you to move right in. Schedule a showing today. This one is a 10++++++