All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:27 AM

602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD

602 Buggy Ride Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

602 Buggy Ride Rd, Bel Air South, MD 21014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, like new 2016 built, incredible location! Close to 95 south & the town of Bel Air, 3-story townhome with garage. premium cul-de-sac lot backing to open space & trees. So many upgrades, such as custom wiring & lighting, lower level walk-out, fireplace, low-maintanace deck, premium flooring, ss appliances, granite countertops & island, custom closet organizers throughout...Rent-to-own!! Rent with an option to buy, owner-financing. Visit www.marylandhousingprovider.com to learn about our path to home ownership.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD have any available units?
602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD have?
Some of 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD offers parking.
Does 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD have a pool?
No, 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 BUGGY RIDE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments
Bel Air South Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDYork, PAPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD
Middle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College