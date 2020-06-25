Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry pool dogs allowed pet friendly

512 Constant Ridge Court Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom End of Group Town-home in Abingdon!!!

Property offers a large kitchen, dining area, large living room ,large fully finished basement with fireplace, laundry room with storage, outside storage shed and a fenced in back yard. Grass cutting and snow removal included in rent. Neighborhood also offers a community pool with paid membership by tenant. This is a must see! Close to 95, APG, schools, restaurants, shopping, and more! Sorry housing vouchers are not accepted. No cats allowed only small or medium dog accepted.



(RLNE2617243)