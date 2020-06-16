All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
475 CRISFIELD DRIVE
Last updated August 10 2019 at 2:50 AM

475 CRISFIELD DRIVE

475 Crisfield Drive · (410) 515-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

475 Crisfield Drive, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath three level colonial with 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters and all stainless appliances. Includes breakfast eating area with separate dining room and walk down family room off of the kitchen with a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy your large deck that backs to the woods. Close to the newly remodeled Emmorton Library, shopping at The Festival of Bel Air, Wegmans and many other stores. Just 5 minutes from I95, 15 minutes to APG and 30 minutes from Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
475 CRISFIELD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
475 CRISFIELD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 475 CRISFIELD DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Apartments with Pool
Bel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity