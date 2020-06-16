475 CRISFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Great location for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath three level colonial with 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters and all stainless appliances. Includes breakfast eating area with separate dining room and walk down family room off of the kitchen with a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy your large deck that backs to the woods. Close to the newly remodeled Emmorton Library, shopping at The Festival of Bel Air, Wegmans and many other stores. Just 5 minutes from I95, 15 minutes to APG and 30 minutes from Baltimore.