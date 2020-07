Amenities

RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY! 100% OF FIRST YEAR'S RENT TOWARDS THE PURCHASE PRICE! 3 bedroom , 2 full baths townhouse. All new laminate wood look floors, all new fresh paint, all appliances.Large kitchen and open floor plan, Master bedroom with bath, fully finished lower level w/ full bath.Possible fourth basement bedroom. Sidewalks throughout community.Master bedroom features bathroom and walk in closet. Close to Wegmans and Walmart shopping centers. Minutes to 95!