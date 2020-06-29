All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated March 7 2020

3217 ARBOR HILL COURT

3217 Arbor Hill Court
Location

3217 Arbor Hill Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Gorgeous townhome in Abingdon, convenient to 95, shopping, gym, etc. Home boasts 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs & a half bathrooms on main & lower level. Finished walk-out basement w/ bar leading to patio & fenced yard & deck off living room. Pets considered, case by case, w/ add'l fees, pet rent and pet screening. No vouchers. This home is WARM and COZY with a great walk out to patio finished basement w/wet bar/rm4frig/storage & half bath. Livrm w/wood burning fireplace and sliders that lead to a 13x17 deck. Mast bdrm w/own ceramic bath. This property is as cute as can be, so come see before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT have any available units?
3217 ARBOR HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT have?
Some of 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3217 ARBOR HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3217 ARBOR HILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
