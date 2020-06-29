3217 ARBOR HILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Gorgeous townhome in Abingdon, convenient to 95, shopping, gym, etc. Home boasts 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs & a half bathrooms on main & lower level. Finished walk-out basement w/ bar leading to patio & fenced yard & deck off living room. Pets considered, case by case, w/ add'l fees, pet rent and pet screening. No vouchers. This home is WARM and COZY with a great walk out to patio finished basement w/wet bar/rm4frig/storage & half bath. Livrm w/wood burning fireplace and sliders that lead to a 13x17 deck. Mast bdrm w/own ceramic bath. This property is as cute as can be, so come see before it's gone.