3173 HIDDEN RIDGE TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BRICK FRONT, UPDATED HOME ON QUIET COURT IN HIDDEN RIDGE. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM, RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY, WOOD FLOORS AND DECORATIVE CERAMIC TILE BACKSPLASH. SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH WOOD FLOORS AND CHAIR RAIL THAT LEADS TO DECK. MASTER BEDROOM HAS HUGE WALK IN CLOSET AND FULL BATHROOM WITH DUAL VANITIES, CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CEILING FANS. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS OFFERS 4TH BEDROOM, OFFICE OR PLAYROOM AND WALKOUT TO BRICK PATIO. FULLY FENCED BACKYARD WITH SHED THAT BACKS TO TREES. MINUTES TO ROUTE 95. NEWER AC AND HOT WATER HEATER. ALSO LISTED FOR RENT.