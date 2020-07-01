All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:45 PM

3065 BENEFIT COURT

3065 Benefit Court · No Longer Available
Location

3065 Benefit Court, Bel Air South, MD 21009
Constant Friendship

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautifully appointed & carefully maintained brick front townhome. Eat in country kitchen w/attractive oak cabinetry & plenty of counter space. Gorgeous lower level family room w/Berber carpet & half bath. All major appliances included, backs to open space!f Walls are freshly painted and basement is fully finished with bathroom and walkout. Deck with stairs to back yard is off kitchen! Close to Wegmans, Walmart, and I95. Credid report and background check required. $40 application fee per applicant. Credit score above 600. $50 tenant repair deductible. No smoking or vaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3065 BENEFIT COURT have any available units?
3065 BENEFIT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
Is 3065 BENEFIT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3065 BENEFIT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 BENEFIT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3065 BENEFIT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 3065 BENEFIT COURT offer parking?
No, 3065 BENEFIT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3065 BENEFIT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3065 BENEFIT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 BENEFIT COURT have a pool?
No, 3065 BENEFIT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3065 BENEFIT COURT have accessible units?
No, 3065 BENEFIT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 BENEFIT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3065 BENEFIT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3065 BENEFIT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3065 BENEFIT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

