3065 BENEFIT COURT

Beautifully appointed & carefully maintained brick front townhome. Eat in country kitchen w/attractive oak cabinetry & plenty of counter space. Gorgeous lower level family room w/Berber carpet & half bath. All major appliances included, backs to open space!f Walls are freshly painted and basement is fully finished with bathroom and walkout. Deck with stairs to back yard is off kitchen! Close to Wegmans, Walmart, and I95. Credid report and background check required. $40 application fee per applicant. Credit score above 600. $50 tenant repair deductible. No smoking or vaping.