All apartments in Bel Air South
Find more places like 2601 MERRICK WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
2601 MERRICK WAY
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

2601 MERRICK WAY

2601 Merrick Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bel Air South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2601 Merrick Way, Bel Air South, MD 21009

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
"Welcome and move right into this spectacular single-family homelocated on a corner lot in one of the most desired school districts inHarford County! Enjoy baking and cooking? Chefs will be delighted withthe brand-new kitchen boasting 42" white cabinets, subway tilebacksplash, granite countertops, and black stainless appliances. Thelarge trex deck overlooking the flat fully fenced in backyard isperfect for entertaining or to simply rest and relax (full lawn service provided by the sellers). This home istruly the best in the neighborhood. Schedule your showing today andapply online. This 10++++ home won't be available for long!"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 MERRICK WAY have any available units?
2601 MERRICK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 2601 MERRICK WAY have?
Some of 2601 MERRICK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 MERRICK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2601 MERRICK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 MERRICK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2601 MERRICK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 2601 MERRICK WAY offer parking?
No, 2601 MERRICK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2601 MERRICK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 MERRICK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 MERRICK WAY have a pool?
No, 2601 MERRICK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2601 MERRICK WAY have accessible units?
No, 2601 MERRICK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 MERRICK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 MERRICK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 MERRICK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 MERRICK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr
Bel Air South, MD 21009
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd
Bel Air South, MD 21009
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road
Bel Air South, MD 21015
Avanti
321 Russo Way
Bel Air South, MD 21015

Similar Pages

Bel Air South 1 BedroomsBel Air South 2 Bedrooms
Bel Air South Apartments with ParkingBel Air South Apartments with Pool
Bel Air South Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBowie, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MD
Carney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College