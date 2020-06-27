2601 MERRICK WAY

Amenities

"Welcome and move right into this spectacular single-family homelocated on a corner lot in one of the most desired school districts inHarford County! Enjoy baking and cooking? Chefs will be delighted withthe brand-new kitchen boasting 42" white cabinets, subway tilebacksplash, granite countertops, and black stainless appliances. Thelarge trex deck overlooking the flat fully fenced in backyard isperfect for entertaining or to simply rest and relax (full lawn service provided by the sellers). This home istruly the best in the neighborhood. Schedule your showing today andapply online. This 10++++ home won't be available for long!"