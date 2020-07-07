236 Lodge Cliff Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Townhome in Quiet Court in Abingdon, MD! - Up for rent we have a beautiful town home in Abingdon, MD! with several nice features, here are the things that stand out the most:



1.) 2 bedrooms (great size with bathrooms in each)

2.) 3 bathrooms (Including one full one in basement

3.) Finished basement area with separate utility room

4.) Washer and Dryer included

5.) Beautiful dark hardwood floors

6.) update kitchen with stainless appliances, faucet, stunning countertops, and nice clean white cabinets

7.) Nice deck with stairs that lead down to back yard and basement patio

8.) Small but cozy back yard that leads to nice big open common field. Nice view!

9.) Working wood fireplace with modern mosaic tile surround- perfect for entertaining in basement



Come see this house before it gets rented! Won't last long!



More pictures and application available online at mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5192096)