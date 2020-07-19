All apartments in Bel Air South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2005 CYPRESS DR

2005 Cypress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Cypress Drive, Bel Air South, MD 21015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bel Air Single Raised Rancher with Front Porch for Rent! This Charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home has been completely updated! Hardwood Floors in the Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, and All Bedrooms! Completely Renovated Kitchen Featuring White Cabinetry, New Appliances, New Flooring! Two Completely Updated Bathrooms with Lovely Plank Tile Flooring, One is Attached to the Owner's Bedroom! Brand New Replacement Windows Make This Home Sunny and Bright, A Cheerful Place to Live. Private Driveway and Full Unfinished Clean and Dry Lower Level. A Lovely Lot Which Backs to Trees and is Private and Peaceful! This Home is Close to Everything -- Shopping, Dining, Events! Easy Access to I95, Rt 40, Rt 7, Baltimore and APG. A Wonderful Place to Call Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 CYPRESS DR have any available units?
2005 CYPRESS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 2005 CYPRESS DR have?
Some of 2005 CYPRESS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 CYPRESS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2005 CYPRESS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 CYPRESS DR pet-friendly?
No, 2005 CYPRESS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 2005 CYPRESS DR offer parking?
Yes, 2005 CYPRESS DR offers parking.
Does 2005 CYPRESS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 CYPRESS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 CYPRESS DR have a pool?
No, 2005 CYPRESS DR does not have a pool.
Does 2005 CYPRESS DR have accessible units?
No, 2005 CYPRESS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 CYPRESS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 CYPRESS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 CYPRESS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 CYPRESS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
