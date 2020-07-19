2005 CYPRESS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bel Air Single Raised Rancher with Front Porch for Rent! This Charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home has been completely updated! Hardwood Floors in the Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, and All Bedrooms! Completely Renovated Kitchen Featuring White Cabinetry, New Appliances, New Flooring! Two Completely Updated Bathrooms with Lovely Plank Tile Flooring, One is Attached to the Owner's Bedroom! Brand New Replacement Windows Make This Home Sunny and Bright, A Cheerful Place to Live. Private Driveway and Full Unfinished Clean and Dry Lower Level. A Lovely Lot Which Backs to Trees and is Private and Peaceful! This Home is Close to Everything -- Shopping, Dining, Events! Easy Access to I95, Rt 40, Rt 7, Baltimore and APG. A Wonderful Place to Call Home!