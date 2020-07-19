17 FOREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave

dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator

So much space at such a great price and in the much sought after community of Bel Air. Space abounds in this sprawling rancher. This home offers plenty of living space with a large great room off the kitchen and a large sunroom off the master bedroom. Beautiful tile and hardwood throughout. 2 wood burning fireplaces to cozy up to on those cold evenings. Large deck off the back for entertaining and privacy. Located in a cul-de-sac and backs to woods. Your new home awaits.