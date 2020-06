Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Sweet, spacious end of group townhouse streaming with natural light throughout in Constant Friendship. This home features a sunlit kitchen with center island and breakfast room that opens to a deck and huge flat rear yard for easy entertaining and outdoor enjoyment. The upper level features two large bedrooms and one full bath. The lower level is fully finished and has an additional bath. Vouchers accepted. Credit score minimum of 600 required.