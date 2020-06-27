All apartments in Bel Air South
1269 Colonnade Dr

1269 Colonnade Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1269 Colonnade Dr, Bel Air South, MD 21014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Available 08/31/19 Single Family with 2 car Garage Craftsman home in brand new community convenient to 95, 24, and Tollgate Road. Never lived in, used as the model home so it is filled with upgrades. Open formal living room and dining room combo, super upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, high end finishes throughout. Separate family room. Rear deck. Finished lower level with convenient powder room, laundry, and storage. Mater Suite with soaker tub and shower. 2 car garage. Community offers walking and bike trails and pavilions for entertaining. Community is surrounded by Belair's premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations.

Pets welcome with additional deposit
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE5031201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1269 Colonnade Dr have any available units?
1269 Colonnade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 1269 Colonnade Dr have?
Some of 1269 Colonnade Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1269 Colonnade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1269 Colonnade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 Colonnade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1269 Colonnade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1269 Colonnade Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1269 Colonnade Dr offers parking.
Does 1269 Colonnade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1269 Colonnade Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 Colonnade Dr have a pool?
No, 1269 Colonnade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1269 Colonnade Dr have accessible units?
No, 1269 Colonnade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 Colonnade Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1269 Colonnade Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1269 Colonnade Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1269 Colonnade Dr has units with air conditioning.
