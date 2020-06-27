1269 Colonnade Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Available 08/31/19 Single Family with 2 car Garage Craftsman home in brand new community convenient to 95, 24, and Tollgate Road. Never lived in, used as the model home so it is filled with upgrades. Open formal living room and dining room combo, super upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, high end finishes throughout. Separate family room. Rear deck. Finished lower level with convenient powder room, laundry, and storage. Mater Suite with soaker tub and shower. 2 car garage. Community offers walking and bike trails and pavilions for entertaining. Community is surrounded by Belair's premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations.



Pets welcome with additional deposit

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE5031201)