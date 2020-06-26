1 E MACPHAIL ROAD

Amenities
Lease this beautiful 4BR, 2.5 BA rancher with a finished second floor. The home has been completely renovated with a new HVAC system, roof, bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, tile, hardwood floors, carpet and many new windows. Enjoy entertaining in a large family room with a stone fireplace that opens to a dining area and kitchen. The home also features a fully finished basement with a fireplace and a complete waterproof system was added. You are within walking distance to downtown Bel Air and it's convenient to everything. This a must see!