Home
/
Bel Air South, MD
/
1 E MACPHAIL ROAD
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

1 E MACPHAIL ROAD

1 East Macphail Road · No Longer Available
Location

1 East Macphail Road, Bel Air South, MD 21014

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lease this beautiful 4BR, 2.5 BA rancher with a finished second floor. The home has been completely renovated with a new HVAC system, roof, bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, tile, hardwood floors, carpet and many new windows. Enjoy entertaining in a large family room with a stone fireplace that opens to a dining area and kitchen. The home also features a fully finished basement with a fireplace and a complete waterproof system was added. You are within walking distance to downtown Bel Air and it's convenient to everything. This a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD have any available units?
1 E MACPHAIL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bel Air South, MD.
What amenities does 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD have?
Some of 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1 E MACPHAIL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bel Air South.
Does 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD offer parking?
No, 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 E MACPHAIL ROAD has units with air conditioning.
