apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:37 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Carney, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,123
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,070
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
34 Dendron Ct
34 Dendron Court, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Spacious condo with pool and tennis court - Property Id: 27636 Beautiful property located near shopping, schools and public transportation. 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, full basement, central air and heat. Peaceful location with friendly neighbors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3 STEWARTON COURT
3 Stewarton Court, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 sqft
Welcome! Freshly painted with recent updates including new Vinyl flooring, wall to wall carpeting, and gas range/oven. Newer dishwasher, electric dryer, and hot water heater. Beautiful stone wall in living room and updated oak cabinets in kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
4 Primrose Court - 1
4 Primrose Court, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse in a great Parkville neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
26 MAPLE HOLLOW CT
26 Maple Hollow Court, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
RARELY AVAILABLE END OF GROUP TOWN HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF FORESTVIEW. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME IS BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT AND HAS A FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8723 STOCKWELL ROAD
8723 Stockwell Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1498 sqft
Fantastic Brick 3 bedroom rancher with 1 1/2 baths located in quiet, serene subdivision of Woodcroft. Home boasts luxury wood flooring throughout with a fully-equipped kitchen and breakfast bar. Three ample bedrooms with new carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Carney
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
144 Units Available
Ruxton
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,390
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1804 Briarcliff Road
1804 Briarcliff Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
1804 Briarcliff Road Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom SFH in Parkville - Well maintained SFH in Parkville boasts mature landscaping and a fully fenced yard with a huge deck that's perfect for entertaining! The main level offers an open living space and
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Chatterleigh
1115 PROVIDENCE ROAD
1115 Providence Road, Hampton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2582 sqft
Spacious 4 level split with 4 BR & 3 full baths.1st FL bedroom & bath. Bright spacious living room with decorative double sided fireplace adjoins large updated country kitchen with ample counter top and cabinets space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Overlea
3809 Glenview Terrace
3809 Glenview Terrace, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Comes with washer, dryer, dishwasher, assigned parking, and off street parking.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
34 Bernadotte Ct
34 Bernadotte Court, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
34 Bernadotte Ct Available 04/11/20 Stylish 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Townhome in Parkville! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville! Gorgeous wood flooring throughout highlights an open living area and separate dining space with ample room to entertain.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8510 HARRIS AVENUE
8510 Harris Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
Impeccably maintained , bright and sparkling clean end unit. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large kitchen with dining area and separate living area. Basement is fully finished with a full bath and laundry room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Ridgeleigh
1703 Weston Ave
1703 Weston Avenue, Parkville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1461 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Parkville! This home offers great features that you will love.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hillendale Park
1501 CLEARWOOD ROAD
1501 Clearwood Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1428 sqft
Extremely Well Maintained End of Group Townhome in the desirable Parkville neighborhood of Loch Raven Heights, situated on a Large Private Corner Lot. Renovated Kitchen with newer Maple Cabinets & newer Appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Carney
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
24 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$986
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
