apartments with washer dryer
101 Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
15 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,564
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
39 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
RiverWatch
5673 Furnace Ave, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1475 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Close to the St. Denis MARC station and I-195. Near Patapsco Valley State Park.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6385 FOREST AVENUE
6385 Forest Ave, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1012 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful rancher in Elkridge! 3 bedrooms with a remodeled full bathroom, a spacious and open concept living and dining room leads to the upgraded kitchen with sleek appliances. Newer windows and slider .
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6323 CROSS IVY TERRACE
6323 Cross Ivy Road, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1596 sqft
Available August 24, 2020. Huge 3 level single family home in Elkridge. 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Gas fireplace. New carpet. Large family room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5905 ROWANBERRY DRIVE
5905 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Available NOW! NEW Carpet, Paint, and Lighting! 3 Bedroom End-of-Group Townhouse with Fireplace in Living Room! Eat-In Kitchen, Large Living Room/Dining Combo. 2nd Floor Laundry with stackable Washer/Dryer.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7127 TILBURY WAY
7127 Tilbury Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2014 sqft
Built in 2019, 7127 Tilbury Way is upgraded to the MAX.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
7016 LINDEN AVENUE
7016 Linden Avenue, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This Move in Ready Colonial offers 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths on the top level, Main Level offers separate living room & dining room with a Large Eat in Kitchen.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7255 DARBY DOWNS
7255 Darby Downs, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO RENT IN A GREAT LOCATION! AVAILABLE AS EARLY AS JUNE 20TH, 2020. THIS 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH 1 CAR GARAGE BOASTS 3 UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHS & 1/2 BATH ON MAIN FLOOR. THIS TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO FEATURES 1600 SQ.
1 of 20
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6335 GREEN FIELD ROAD
6335 Green Field Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
979 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba top level condo unit freshly painted w/ new carpet. Naturally bright home has galley style kitchen. Living room w/ vaulted ceiling & wood burning fireplace. Sunroom off living room could double as dining area & leads to balcony.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7769 CHATFIELD LANE
7769 Chatfield Lane, Ilchester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1860 sqft
Great, move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome freshly painted & super clean! Main floor features great hardwood floors, spacious living room, kitchen open to dining room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7746 PATUXENT OAK CT
7746 Patuxent Oak Court, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Applications received and under review!!! No more showings thanks!- Wonderfully Renovated 3 Bed 2 and 2 half bath Townhome in Howard County!! Great Location that is close to all major routes and highways!! Ready for immediate occupancy, Call an
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,611
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,478
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
36 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
9 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
$
11 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
18 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
6 Units Available
Pumphrey
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
34 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,497
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
