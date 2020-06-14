/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
298 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
849 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,572
851 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
725 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of Elkridge
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Oaklee
11 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
800 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oakland Mills
38 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Linthicum
28 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,501
844 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
804 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Savage - Guilford
5 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,483
905 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Maryland City
72 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,681
909 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
603 sqft
The beautiful and secluded community offers residents a tennis court, hot tub, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments equipped with fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Route 100 also provides easy access to just about everything.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,615
835 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
8 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
35 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,589
810 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
