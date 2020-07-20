All apartments in Anne Arundel County
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

1837 CROWNSVILLE

1837 Crownsville Road · No Longer Available
Location

1837 Crownsville Road, Anne Arundel County, MD 21401

Amenities

Entire Lower Level ONLY! 2200 SQ FT...ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! LARGE Move In Ready ENTIRE LOWER LEVEL Rental Unit with 2200 Sq Ft of Space and all Utilities are included and no yard work! Lots of open space and many layout choices. This boasts a Garage, 3 bedrooms, an office or 4th bedroom and a VERY LARGE Storage Room with shelves. HUGE open living space. A dual entry bathroom from the Master Bedroom. French Doors to a Patio and backyard. Very nice and a must see! Tax record says Annapolis, but it is Crownsville. NO Smoking, No Vouchers at this time and NO Pets, NO exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 CROWNSVILLE have any available units?
1837 CROWNSVILLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anne Arundel County, MD.
What amenities does 1837 CROWNSVILLE have?
Some of 1837 CROWNSVILLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 CROWNSVILLE currently offering any rent specials?
1837 CROWNSVILLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 CROWNSVILLE pet-friendly?
No, 1837 CROWNSVILLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anne Arundel County.
Does 1837 CROWNSVILLE offer parking?
Yes, 1837 CROWNSVILLE offers parking.
Does 1837 CROWNSVILLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1837 CROWNSVILLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 CROWNSVILLE have a pool?
No, 1837 CROWNSVILLE does not have a pool.
Does 1837 CROWNSVILLE have accessible units?
No, 1837 CROWNSVILLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 CROWNSVILLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 CROWNSVILLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 CROWNSVILLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1837 CROWNSVILLE does not have units with air conditioning.
