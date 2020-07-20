1837 CROWNSVILLE

Amenities

Entire Lower Level ONLY! 2200 SQ FT...ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! LARGE Move In Ready ENTIRE LOWER LEVEL Rental Unit with 2200 Sq Ft of Space and all Utilities are included and no yard work! Lots of open space and many layout choices. This boasts a Garage, 3 bedrooms, an office or 4th bedroom and a VERY LARGE Storage Room with shelves. HUGE open living space. A dual entry bathroom from the Master Bedroom. French Doors to a Patio and backyard. Very nice and a must see! Tax record says Annapolis, but it is Crownsville. NO Smoking, No Vouchers at this time and NO Pets, NO exceptions.