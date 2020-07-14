Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven Property Amenities dog park parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking

Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school district, Bay Hills Apartments are only 3 minutes from Anne Arundel Community College, and close to the Naval Academy and Annapolis. These Anne Arundel County apartments offer floor plans with lots of open space for entertaining. You'll also have access to the nearby Bay Hills Community pool, golf course, and Magothy River, and the renowned Sandy Point State Park is right down the street. Easy access to Annapolis without Annapolis rates!