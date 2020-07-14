Lease Length: 2 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $30 application fee per lease holder, $17 for just the criminal background check
Deposit: $0 or $200 or one months rent or two month's rent - Based on credit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: One pet is $300, Two pets is $400
fee: Pet Fee is non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Several Breed restrictions, 80 lb limit – 50 lbs and over are permitted on the ground floor only.
Parking Details: Open parking in our parking lot.
Storage Details: Some storage in select apartments without washers and dryers