All apartments in Arnold
Find more places like Bay Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arnold, MD
/
Bay Hills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

Bay Hills

Open Now until 5pm
451 Shore Acres Rd · (858) 346-6722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arnold
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD 21012
Arnold

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. Oct 7

$1,593

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 1B · Avail. Oct 7

$1,593

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 2B · Avail. Sep 7

$1,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. Jul 17

$1,711

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 3A · Avail. Aug 7

$1,761

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,786

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bay Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school district, Bay Hills Apartments are only 3 minutes from Anne Arundel Community College, and close to the Naval Academy and Annapolis. These Anne Arundel County apartments offer floor plans with lots of open space for entertaining. You'll also have access to the nearby Bay Hills Community pool, golf course, and Magothy River, and the renowned Sandy Point State Park is right down the street. Easy access to Annapolis without Annapolis rates!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $30 application fee per lease holder, $17 for just the criminal background check
Deposit: $0 or $200 or one months rent or two month's rent - Based on credit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: One pet is $300, Two pets is $400
fee: Pet Fee is non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $35/month
restrictions: Several Breed restrictions, 80 lb limit – 50 lbs and over are permitted on the ground floor only.
Parking Details: Open parking in our parking lot.
Storage Details: Some storage in select apartments without washers and dryers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bay Hills have any available units?
Bay Hills has 11 units available starting at $1,593 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bay Hills have?
Some of Bay Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bay Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Bay Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bay Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Bay Hills is pet friendly.
Does Bay Hills offer parking?
Yes, Bay Hills offers parking.
Does Bay Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bay Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bay Hills have a pool?
No, Bay Hills does not have a pool.
Does Bay Hills have accessible units?
No, Bay Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Bay Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bay Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Bay Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bay Hills has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Bay Hills?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr
Arnold, MD 21012

Similar Pages

Arnold 1 BedroomsArnold 2 Bedrooms
Arnold Apartments with BalconyArnold Apartments with Parking
Arnold Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MD
Fairland, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Anne Arundel Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity