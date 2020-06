Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Unfurnished 2nd floor apartment in the Historic District on quiet street. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus study/sitting area with 1500 sq. ft. of living space. Rent includes all utilities except internet & cable. Bright and airy with lots of windows, wood burning stove, open floor plan, deck/balcony. Only a couple of blocks to the city dock for shopping and restaurants. Pets case-by-case