928 WELLS AVE #A.

**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease. Home features hardwood flooring , new appliances which includes gas top cooking, fully renovated baths, new electric fireplace, all new heating/ac, new electrical work throughout, and brand new roof! Please no smoking/groups. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis ($50 additional rent per pet / per month if accepted). Showings to begin Friday June 6th 1pm range. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this fantastic home!Home has been professional cleaned and all agents/potential clients will be removing shoes, wearing latex gloves/masks to abide by necessary COVID-19 guidelines.