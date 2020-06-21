All apartments in Annapolis
928 WELLS AVE #A
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:24 AM

928 WELLS AVE #A

928 Wells Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease. Home features hardwood flooring , new appliances which includes gas top cooking, fully renovated baths, new electric fireplace, all new heating/ac, new electrical work throughout, and brand new roof! Please no smoking/groups. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis ($50 additional rent per pet / per month if accepted). Showings to begin Friday June 6th 1pm range. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this fantastic home!Home has been professional cleaned and all agents/potential clients will be removing shoes, wearing latex gloves/masks to abide by necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 928 WELLS AVE #A have any available units?
928 WELLS AVE #A has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 928 WELLS AVE #A have?
Some of 928 WELLS AVE #A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 WELLS AVE #A currently offering any rent specials?
928 WELLS AVE #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 WELLS AVE #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 WELLS AVE #A is pet friendly.
Does 928 WELLS AVE #A offer parking?
Yes, 928 WELLS AVE #A does offer parking.
Does 928 WELLS AVE #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 928 WELLS AVE #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 WELLS AVE #A have a pool?
No, 928 WELLS AVE #A does not have a pool.
Does 928 WELLS AVE #A have accessible units?
No, 928 WELLS AVE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 928 WELLS AVE #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 WELLS AVE #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 928 WELLS AVE #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 928 WELLS AVE #A has units with air conditioning.

