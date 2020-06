Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

9 Constitution Ave Annapolis, MD This is an 8 unit complex located in Murray Hill, Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 full bath Walking distance to Down town Annapolis, Restaurants and shopping, 1 Block to Maryland Hall Minutes to major commuter routes, This unit features a newly renovated kitchen, gas stove, hardwood floors, Pantry, neutral paint. large skylight, open living room kitchen with tons of light , Central Air , Private entrance,.Shared Laundry, Pictures may be of a similar unit .