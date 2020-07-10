All apartments in Annapolis
Location

730 Crisfield Way, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
This must see home in the community of Kingsport Annapolis is available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. 5 minutes from the Parole Center with a large variety of shops and restaurants, 15 minutes from Historic Downtown Annapolis and easy access to Rt 50/ Rt 2 & Rt 97. Large gourmet eat-in-kitchen has granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in-closet, large finished family room, bonus room with full size pool table and pool room furniture, extra refrigerator and freezer for tenants use. Doors to back lead to a patio and fenced yard with a Koi/gold fish pond with waterfall, raised garden bed with irrigation system and gas hook-up for propane grill. Amenities include community pool, clubhouse, trails, playground, crabbing pier and water access for kayaks. Dogs accepted with deposit, credit score 650+ and good past rental history. For credit criteria and showings please call or text Steve at 301-875-1614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Crisfield Way have any available units?
730 Crisfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Crisfield Way have?
Some of 730 Crisfield Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Crisfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
730 Crisfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Crisfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Crisfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 730 Crisfield Way offer parking?
No, 730 Crisfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 730 Crisfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Crisfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Crisfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 730 Crisfield Way has a pool.
Does 730 Crisfield Way have accessible units?
No, 730 Crisfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Crisfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Crisfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
