730 Crisfield Way

This must see home in the community of Kingsport Annapolis is available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. 5 minutes from the Parole Center with a large variety of shops and restaurants, 15 minutes from Historic Downtown Annapolis and easy access to Rt 50/ Rt 2 & Rt 97. Large gourmet eat-in-kitchen has granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in-closet, large finished family room, bonus room with full size pool table and pool room furniture, extra refrigerator and freezer for tenants use. Doors to back lead to a patio and fenced yard with a Koi/gold fish pond with waterfall, raised garden bed with irrigation system and gas hook-up for propane grill. Amenities include community pool, clubhouse, trails, playground, crabbing pier and water access for kayaks. Dogs accepted with deposit, credit score 650+ and good past rental history. For credit criteria and showings please call or text Steve at 301-875-1614