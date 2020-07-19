All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 BAY RIDGE AVE

708 Bay Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

708 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Picture perfect Eastport Bungalow: 3 bed, 21/2 bath single family home with fully fenced backyard! Fully renovated with fantastic kitchen - white cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel. Fantastic bathrooms, spa like master bath with body jets, freestanding tub, nice tile work. Large living/family room with area for formal dining room. Separate dining /office and also a full eat in kitchen with lots of room. Walk in pantry, laundry on upper level plus 2nd washer/dryer in basement. Keeps that Eastport charm (original floors refinished!) but beautifully updated. Large, unfinished basement, lots of closets and storage! Steps to Blackwall Hitch and Eastport hot spots. Will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 BAY RIDGE AVE have any available units?
708 BAY RIDGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 BAY RIDGE AVE have?
Some of 708 BAY RIDGE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 BAY RIDGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
708 BAY RIDGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 BAY RIDGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 708 BAY RIDGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 708 BAY RIDGE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 708 BAY RIDGE AVE offers parking.
Does 708 BAY RIDGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 BAY RIDGE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 BAY RIDGE AVE have a pool?
No, 708 BAY RIDGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 708 BAY RIDGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 708 BAY RIDGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 708 BAY RIDGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 BAY RIDGE AVE has units with dishwashers.
