708 BAY RIDGE AVE

Picture perfect Eastport Bungalow: 3 bed, 21/2 bath single family home with fully fenced backyard! Fully renovated with fantastic kitchen - white cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel. Fantastic bathrooms, spa like master bath with body jets, freestanding tub, nice tile work. Large living/family room with area for formal dining room. Separate dining /office and also a full eat in kitchen with lots of room. Walk in pantry, laundry on upper level plus 2nd washer/dryer in basement. Keeps that Eastport charm (original floors refinished!) but beautifully updated. Large, unfinished basement, lots of closets and storage! Steps to Blackwall Hitch and Eastport hot spots. Will not last long!