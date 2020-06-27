Amenities

Great Long Term Rental in the Heart of Annapolis, near Eastport and minutes to downtown. Rent 5 Milkshake Lane today by contacting us for a showing today~ This beautifully renovated, spacious, light filled, 4 large bedroom, 2 full bath home, is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Just minutes to downtown Annapolis, this amazing home boasts an open floor plan, hardwood floors, cozy wood-burning fireplace, custom crown molding, 1st level master, gracious second floor 2nd master bedroom, updated kitchen with granite, maple cabinets, home security system and more. Enjoy all the seasons of Annapolis on your plantation style columned back porch with a custom stone patio, and lush private garden which completes this wonderful home. Conveniently located adjacent to Truxton park, minutes to Quite Waters park, Eastport, Bay Ridge shopping, fabulous restaurants, and major commuting routes to Washington DC, Baltimore and Virginia. Welcome Home!