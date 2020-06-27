All apartments in Annapolis
5 MILKSHAKE LANE
5 MILKSHAKE LANE

5 Milkshake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5 Milkshake Lane, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Property Amenities
Great Long Term Rental in the Heart of Annapolis, near Eastport and minutes to downtown. Rent 5 Milkshake Lane today by contacting us for a showing today~ This beautifully renovated, spacious, light filled, 4 large bedroom, 2 full bath home, is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Just minutes to downtown Annapolis, this amazing home boasts an open floor plan, hardwood floors, cozy wood-burning fireplace, custom crown molding, 1st level master, gracious second floor 2nd master bedroom, updated kitchen with granite, maple cabinets, home security system and more. Enjoy all the seasons of Annapolis on your plantation style columned back porch with a custom stone patio, and lush private garden which completes this wonderful home. Conveniently located adjacent to Truxton park, minutes to Quite Waters park, Eastport, Bay Ridge shopping, fabulous restaurants, and major commuting routes to Washington DC, Baltimore and Virginia. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 MILKSHAKE LANE have any available units?
5 MILKSHAKE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 MILKSHAKE LANE have?
Some of 5 MILKSHAKE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 MILKSHAKE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5 MILKSHAKE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 MILKSHAKE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5 MILKSHAKE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 5 MILKSHAKE LANE offer parking?
No, 5 MILKSHAKE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5 MILKSHAKE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 MILKSHAKE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 MILKSHAKE LANE have a pool?
No, 5 MILKSHAKE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5 MILKSHAKE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5 MILKSHAKE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 MILKSHAKE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 MILKSHAKE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
