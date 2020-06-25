5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT

Amenities

Beautiful brick front 4 bed- 2.5 bathroom Colonial with 2 car garage in sought after Hunt Meadow on private cul-de-sac. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and designer white cabinetry! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level and new carpet. 10 yr new roof and new HVAC in 2018. Large screened in porch & patio for entertaining! Large fully finished basement. Great community amenities including outdoor pool, tennis, walking trails & playgrounds! Short walk to Great Frogs Winery too! Easy commutes to DC & Baltimore! : )