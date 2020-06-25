All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:19 AM

5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT

5 Carriage Run Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Carriage Run Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful brick front 4 bed- 2.5 bathroom Colonial with 2 car garage in sought after Hunt Meadow on private cul-de-sac. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and designer white cabinetry! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level and new carpet. 10 yr new roof and new HVAC in 2018. Large screened in porch & patio for entertaining! Large fully finished basement. Great community amenities including outdoor pool, tennis, walking trails & playgrounds! Short walk to Great Frogs Winery too! Easy commutes to DC & Baltimore! : )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT have any available units?
5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT have?
Some of 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT offers parking.
Does 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT has a pool.
Does 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT have accessible units?
No, 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 CARRIAGE RUN COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St
Annapolis, MD 21401
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Maris
2445 Holly Ave
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College