426 THIRD STREET
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

426 THIRD STREET

426 Third Street · No Longer Available
Location

426 Third Street, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Victorian home for rent in prime Eastport location. This unique property has been artfully renovated to preserve its original charm but provide updated amenities. Features original hardwood floors, an open floor plan, with hand picked furniture pieces and artwork. Nestled in a private garden with pretty plantings and serene seating areas as well as a deck. Proximity to local shops, bars and restaurants in vibrant Eastport and Downtown Annapolis. Furnished. Rent includes FIOS internet, monthly cleaning, and landscape service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 THIRD STREET have any available units?
426 THIRD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 THIRD STREET have?
Some of 426 THIRD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 THIRD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
426 THIRD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 THIRD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 426 THIRD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 426 THIRD STREET offer parking?
No, 426 THIRD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 426 THIRD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 THIRD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 THIRD STREET have a pool?
No, 426 THIRD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 426 THIRD STREET have accessible units?
No, 426 THIRD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 426 THIRD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 THIRD STREET has units with dishwashers.

