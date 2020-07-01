426 THIRD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Victorian home for rent in prime Eastport location. This unique property has been artfully renovated to preserve its original charm but provide updated amenities. Features original hardwood floors, an open floor plan, with hand picked furniture pieces and artwork. Nestled in a private garden with pretty plantings and serene seating areas as well as a deck. Proximity to local shops, bars and restaurants in vibrant Eastport and Downtown Annapolis. Furnished. Rent includes FIOS internet, monthly cleaning, and landscape service.