Annapolis, MD
40 FLEET ST
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:22 PM

40 FLEET ST

40 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Location

40 Fleet Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
If you enjoy quintessential city living, this home is for you! Convenient to restaurants, shopping and the water! Beautifully updated kitchen with Granite counters and tile flooring paired with the spacious back yard make entertaining a breeze. Living room boasts cozy wood-burning fireplace and built-in shelving. This adorable home also boasts remodeled full and half baths, full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closet and plenty of natural light. You will love it! Lead-free certified! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 FLEET ST have any available units?
40 FLEET ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 FLEET ST have?
Some of 40 FLEET ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 FLEET ST currently offering any rent specials?
40 FLEET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 FLEET ST pet-friendly?
No, 40 FLEET ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 40 FLEET ST offer parking?
Yes, 40 FLEET ST offers parking.
Does 40 FLEET ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 FLEET ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 FLEET ST have a pool?
No, 40 FLEET ST does not have a pool.
Does 40 FLEET ST have accessible units?
No, 40 FLEET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 40 FLEET ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 FLEET ST has units with dishwashers.
