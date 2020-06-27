40 FLEET ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

If you enjoy quintessential city living, this home is for you! Convenient to restaurants, shopping and the water! Beautifully updated kitchen with Granite counters and tile flooring paired with the spacious back yard make entertaining a breeze. Living room boasts cozy wood-burning fireplace and built-in shelving. This adorable home also boasts remodeled full and half baths, full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closet and plenty of natural light. You will love it! Lead-free certified! No pets.