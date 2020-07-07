37 GENTRY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

Stylish remodel with neutral decor located in sought after Annapolis community The Gentry, just minutes to downtown! Brand new craftsman style front door welcomes you home! Plenty of upgrades here, lots of recessed lighting, ceramic tile floors, additional cabinets added to newly redesigned kitchen. Stainless steel appliance package. Laundry relocated to top floor. Barn door on master bath en-suite. All interior doors are new, new trim and crown throughout the home. Fenced rear yard with patio and storage shed. Brick end unit with new landscaping. Turn key home. Community pool steps from your front door. Private road for Gentry community traffic only, not a thru street. Walk to West street restaurants, bars, entertainment. Close to all major routes, shopping, medical facilities, parks, recreation, theaters. Parking included! No home sale contingencies. Rental also considered, $2,000/mo.