37 GENTRY COURT
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

37 GENTRY COURT

37 Gentry Court · No Longer Available
Location

37 Gentry Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Stylish remodel with neutral decor located in sought after Annapolis community The Gentry, just minutes to downtown! Brand new craftsman style front door welcomes you home! Plenty of upgrades here, lots of recessed lighting, ceramic tile floors, additional cabinets added to newly redesigned kitchen. Stainless steel appliance package. Laundry relocated to top floor. Barn door on master bath en-suite. All interior doors are new, new trim and crown throughout the home. Fenced rear yard with patio and storage shed. Brick end unit with new landscaping. Turn key home. Community pool steps from your front door. Private road for Gentry community traffic only, not a thru street. Walk to West street restaurants, bars, entertainment. Close to all major routes, shopping, medical facilities, parks, recreation, theaters. Parking included! No home sale contingencies. Rental also considered, $2,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

