Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Annapolis in the center of it all, enjoy all that Annapolis has to offer. Adorable, charming does not begin to describe this picturesques home. Two bedroom, one bath with Gleeming hardwood floors, big eat in kitchen back yard with brick pavers. Window a/c .No smoking, no vaping, ABSOLUTLEY NO PETS & Good credit.