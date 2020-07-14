All apartments in Annapolis
302 FORBES STREET
302 FORBES STREET

302 Forbes Street · No Longer Available
Location

302 Forbes Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fully renovated main-level unit in Mariners Cove at the edge of West Annapolis, a community set right on Weems creek with pool and navigable water only steps away from your front door. Photos can't do justice to the classy, completely upgraded galley kitchen, beautiful soft tones of the hardwood floors, amazing open shower in master en suite. A rare 2 bed/2 bath deal in this area, which is less than a five-minute drive from downtown Annapolis, or a quick walk to coffee, shopping and dining. Come take a look, you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 FORBES STREET have any available units?
302 FORBES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 FORBES STREET have?
Some of 302 FORBES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 FORBES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
302 FORBES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 FORBES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 302 FORBES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 302 FORBES STREET offer parking?
No, 302 FORBES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 302 FORBES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 FORBES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 FORBES STREET have a pool?
Yes, 302 FORBES STREET has a pool.
Does 302 FORBES STREET have accessible units?
No, 302 FORBES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 302 FORBES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 FORBES STREET has units with dishwashers.
