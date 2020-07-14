302 FORBES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fully renovated main-level unit in Mariners Cove at the edge of West Annapolis, a community set right on Weems creek with pool and navigable water only steps away from your front door. Photos can't do justice to the classy, completely upgraded galley kitchen, beautiful soft tones of the hardwood floors, amazing open shower in master en suite. A rare 2 bed/2 bath deal in this area, which is less than a five-minute drive from downtown Annapolis, or a quick walk to coffee, shopping and dining. Come take a look, you will not be disappointed!